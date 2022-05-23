Pres. Raeisi leaves Muscat for Tehran

A number of 12 cooperation documents were inked between senior officials of the two countries in the fields of politics, transport, diplomatic, economic and tourism cooperation.

These cooperation documents were signed by Iranian ministers of Foreign Affairs, Industry, Mine and Trade, Oil, Roads and Urban Development and Head of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) and their Omani counterparts.

In his meeting with Deputy Prime Minister of Oman Fahd bin Mahmoud Al Saeed in Muscat, President Raeisi said that nuclear weapons have absolutely no place in Iran’s doctrine but “We use peaceful nuclear knowledge for agricultural, medical and petrochemical purposes.”

In a joint statement released at the end of President Raeisi’s visit to Oman, high-ranking officials of the two countries emphasized the need for promoting bilateral ties in all fields.

