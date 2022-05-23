President Raeisi meets with Omani deputy PM in Muscat

President Ebrahim Raeisi", who arrived in Oman on Monday morning in line with the goal of strengthening the neighborliness diplomacy of his administration and expanding political, economic and cultural cooperation at the invitation of Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tarik, held a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Fahd bin Mahmoud Al Saeed in the afternoon after a meeting with the Sultan and attending a state lunch.

During the trip, 12 documents for cooperation in the fields of energy, politics, transportation, diplomacy, trade and economic relations, science, environment and sports were signed by the officials of the two countries.

The Omani side also presented a beautiful and valuable sword to their special guest, the president of Iran.

This was Ayatollah Raeisi's fifth foreign trip and his first visit to Oman since he assumed office as the president in the middle of last summer.

Before president Raeisi's visit, a 50-member Iranian economic delegation comprising of Iranian businessmen and economic agents visited Oman last week to pave the way for the expansion of economic and trade relations between the two nations.

