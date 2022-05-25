Iraq detains 13 ISIL forces across country

9 ISIL terrorists were detained in the country's capital of Baghdad, 3 in Kirkuk and 1 in Diyala, according to Sputnik.

The arrested terrorists were sent to jail after being arrested.

Earlier this week, Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU) forces, also known as Hashd al-Sha’abi, pounded ISIL hideouts in eastern Saladin province with artillery, killing several ISIL terrorists.

Iraqi security forces continue to search, clean and chase ISIL remnants throughout the country to ensure that ISIL and its fugitive elements do not reappear.

In December 2017, after nearly three and a half years of fighting with the ISIL terrorist group, which occupied about a third of the country, the Iraqi government announced the liberation of all its territories from the hands of this terrorist group.

The remaining elements of ISIL are still active in areas of Baghdad, Saladin, Diyala, Kirkuk, Niveneh and Al Anbar provinces.

