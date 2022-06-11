Explosion in Kabul leaves 6 killed, 2 injured

Several people were killed or injured when a passenger was detonated in the East of Kabul on Saturday afternoon, Al-Jazeera has reported.

Some local media in Afghanistan have put the number of the killed at six, while saying several other were wounded in the blast.

No group has claimed responsibility for the explosion yet and the Taliban officials have not commented on the issue as well.

Sputnik news agency the Arabic-language edition reported six people were killed and wo more were wounded in the explosion.

MNA