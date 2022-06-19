Iran torpedoes could severely impact structure of US carriers

An analysis published on the American website "19fortyfive" by Maya Carlin, who is a Middle East Defense Editor, recently read that "Many experts have asked the question if Russia or China could sink a US Navy aircraft carrier in a war and if that means those warships are now obsolete. But what about other nations that have large amounts of missiles in their military arsenal, like Iran?"

The report added that the Islamic Republic of Iran frequently demonstrates its willingness to strike US assets in the Middle East, including a naval aircraft carrier.

It also said that Iran's IRGC has greatly expanded its weapons arsenal, making these threats more meaningful. Iran has practiced destroying US military assets, including a naval aircraft carrier, in its semi-regular wargame exercises.

In answering the question "What Could Iran Really Do?" the author writes that "In 2015, the IRGC fired rockets close to the Nimitz-class carrier USS Harry S. Truman while it was transiting the Strait of Hormuz. Denouncing Iran’s assault as “highly provocative,” the US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported that the IRGC’s motive to fire drills less than 1,500 yards away from the carrier was to threaten America’s presence in the region.

The piece further points out that the Gulf of Oman links the Arabian Sea with the Strait of Hormuz- the gateway to the Persian Gulf. Almost a fifth of the world’s oil consumption passes through the strait, making it a strategic waterway. Iran is capable and can interrupt the flow of oil and upset the global economy.

The writer goes on to conclude that "Although Iran’s torpedoes and rockets alone do not pose a significant threat to the survivability of a US naval aircraft carrier, it could possess weapons that do. As the IRGC has ramped up its efforts to expand and advance its weapons arsenals in recent years, Iran’s increased capabilities pose a greater threat to its adversaries, including America. The Iranian Navy’s fleet of Kilo-class submarines are equipped with torpedoes that could severely impact the structure of a carrier. Additionally, Iran has been able to develop longer-range ballistic missiles that will ultimately be capable of hitting US assets.

KI/PR