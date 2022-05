The suicide attack took place in an educational institute in western Kabul.

Several teachers were killed and wounded during the attack, according to the reports.

Further information has not been published yet.

The news comes as local media sources reported on Sunday that the sound of an explosion was heard in the 10th Security District of Kabul, on the way towards Hamid Karzai International Airport.

ISIL terrorists have claimed responsibility for the Sunday attack.

