Jul 10, 2024, 2:39 PM

13 killed in road accident in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir

TEHRAN, Jul. 10 (MNA) – Thirteen people were killed in a road accident in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir located in the northeast of the country on Wednesday, the rescue organization Rescue 1122 said.

The incident happened in the Neelum district where a passenger van fell into a ravine, Rescue 1122 said in a statement.

The accident happened when the driver tried to negotiate a sharp turn in the hilly terrain of the district, the statement added.

Bodies of the passengers have been retrieved and shifted to a nearby hospital from where they will be handed over to their relatives.

Road accidents frequently happen in Pakistan due to poorly maintained roads, violation of road safety rules, and reckless driving.

Marzieh Rahmani

