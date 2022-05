The ISIL's attack took place in the "Tazeh" city in southern Kirkuk, in which, four people were killed, Sabereen News reported.

According to the report, the attack took place at the headquarters of the 16th and 2nd divisions of the Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU), known as Hashd al-Sha’abi.

Iraqi sources said that six people were killed in the attack of the ISIL takfiri terrorists.

