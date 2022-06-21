  1. Sports
Jun 21, 2022, 8:44 PM

Portuguese Ricardo Sa Pinto becomes Esteghlal FC coach

TEHRAN, Jun. 21 (MNA) – Portuguese football coach Ricardo Sa Pinto was appointed as new head coach of Iranian football club Esteghlal on Tuesday.

The Esteghlal-e Tehran football club known as the Blues won the title of the Iran league last season but their coach Farhad Majidi parted ways with the club to join Emirati club Ittihad Kalba.

Majid's replacement, the 49-year-old Portuguese football coach Ricardo Sa Pinto started his coaching career in Sporting CP in 2012 and has also worked as head coach Braga, Legia Warsaw, Red Star Belgrade, Atromitos, Vasco da Gama and Gaziantep.

Sa Pinto has most recently worked in Moreirense as head coach.

He has penned a one-year contract with Esteghlal with the option of a further year.

