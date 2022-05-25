Yet another explosion hits Kabul after 3 blasts in Balkh

The Kabul explosion took place on Wednesday evening at the Hazrat Zakaria Mosque at the traffic junction in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan.

It is reported that the explosion was caused by a planted bomb in front of a police station, leaving at least 10 people or injured.

Taliban security officials in Kabul have not yet commented, the sources said.

This was the fourth blast reported in Afghanistan on Wednesday after three explosions hit Mazār-e Sharīf, the capital of Balkh, in the north of the country.

The Mazār-e Sharīf explosions reportedly also killed or wounded at least 10 people.

KI