Yemeni army shoots down Saudi reconnaissance drone

The drone was violating the ceasefire and carrying out a hostile mission in the skies of Hajjah province when it was shot down by a surface-to-air missile, Saree said in a press conference, according to Almasirah.

"Our armed forces emphasize that they respond to any aggression," he added.

The ceasefire in other Yemeni provinces is also being violated by the Saudi coalition since the start of the temporary ceasfire.

Saudis have violated the ceasefire in Yemen's Al Hudaydah 94 times during the past day, according to the reports.

Saudi Arabia launched a devastating war against Yemen in March 2015 in collaboration with a number of its allies and with the support of the United States and several Western states, to return the ousted regime of Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi to power.

UN Special Representative Hans Grundberg announced a two-month ceasefire in Yemen beginning on April 1.

Widespread violations of the temporary ceasefire have resulted in the martyrdom and injury of a number of civilians and damage to their farms and property.

MP/5495407