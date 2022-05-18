Saudis violate ceasefire in Yemen 121 times in day

A Yemeni military source pointed to the details of cases of ceasefire violation by the Saudi-led coalition and said that aggressors' spy planes carried out seven reconnaissance operations over civilian homes and positions of the army and popular committees in Yemen’s al-Dhale province.

A number of 47 reconnaissance and espionage flights were carried out over the provinces of Ma’rib, Taiz, Hajjah, Al-Jawf, Saada and Al-Dhala.

Elements affiliated with the Saudi aggressor coalition also set up new combat strongholds and fortifications around the city of Ma’rib, the source added.

He went on to say that 48 cases of shootings by the Saudi aggression coalition towards homes of Yemeni citizens and positions of the army and popular committees have been registered in the provinces of Ma’rib, Taiz, and Hajjah.

World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF have repeatedly warned that Yemen's people continue to face famine and a humanitarian catastrophe that is unprecedented in the last century.

