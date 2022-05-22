  1. World
Saudi-led coalition abducts 365 Yemeni fishermen

TEHRAN, May 22 (MNA) – Saudi aggressor coalition abducted as many as 365 Yemeni fishermen in the past month, local Yemeni media have said.

Saudi aggressor coalition still continues to widely violate the ceasefire in al-Hudaydah province. Saudi-led coalition have violated the ceasefire 94 times in the past 24 hours alone, Almasirah reported.

In the latest attack launched by Saudi aggressor coalition on al-Hudaydah province, two houses were targeted, injuring eight women and two children in the Hays neighborhood, the report added.

The ceasefire is being violated by Saudi-led coalition in other Yemeni provinces as well.

