Saudi-led coalition abducts 365 Yemeni fishermen

Saudi aggressor coalition still continues to widely violate the ceasefire in al-Hudaydah province. Saudi-led coalition have violated the ceasefire 94 times in the past 24 hours alone, Almasirah reported.

In the latest attack launched by Saudi aggressor coalition on al-Hudaydah province, two houses were targeted, injuring eight women and two children in the Hays neighborhood, the report added.

The ceasefire is being violated by Saudi-led coalition in other Yemeni provinces as well.

