Yemen warns oil companies to leave UAE, S Arabia

In a Twitter post on Sunday, Yahya Saree warned the oil companies which are active in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia to leave these countries if those two states continue to violate the UN- backef temporary ceasfeire.

Yemen Armed Forces give the oil companies operating in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia the opportunity to take necessary measures and leave the aforementioned two countries and (this warning) will remain in place as long as the US-Saudi aggressor countries to adhere to a ceasefire that deprives Yemeni nation of using their oil wealth with the aim of paying salary of its employees

The two-month ceasefire in Yemen began on April 2, 2022 but the UN Special Envoy for Yemen on April 1 announced that the conflicting parties in Yemen agreed to the same terms as the original agreement, and that the ceasefire was extended for another two months and then the ceasefire was extended for the second time until Oct. 02.

During this period, the Sanaa government has agreed to a ceasefire due to reducing the sufferings of Yemeni people in a way that Saudi aggressor coalition continues to blockade Yemen and violates the ceasefire daily with its attacks.

