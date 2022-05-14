Explosion hits oil pipeline in eastern Yemen

Local informed sources in the Yemeni province of Shabwah reported the incident on Friday night.

News sources also reported that the Saudi coalition has violated the Yemeni ceasefire 75 times during the past day.

Saudi Arabia launched a devastating war against Yemen in March 2015 in collaboration with a number of its allies and with the support of the United States and several Western states, to return the Riyadh-friendly regime of Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi to power and crush the Ansarullah Resistance movement, which has been running the country in the absence of an effective government in Yemen.

UN Special Representative Hans Grundberg has recently announced a two-month ceasefire in Yemen beginning on April 1.

Widespread violations of the temporary ceasefire have resulted in the martyrdom and injury of a number of civilians and damage to their farms and property.

