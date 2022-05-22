  1. World
Saudi coalition violates Yemeni ceasefires 134 times in a day

TEHRAN, May 22 (MNA) – Yemeni sources said that the Saudi coalition violated the humanitarian-military ceasefire 134 times during the past 24 hours.

Saudis still continue to violate the ceasefire in Yemen, Almasirah reported.

Flying the coalition's armed reconnaissance aircraft over the Yemeni provinces of Sa'ada, Hajjah and Marib are among the ceasefire violations made by Saudis, according to a Yemeni military source.

The source also added that the Saudi coalition has set up combat fortifications around the city of Marib, and targeted several areas with artillery and other weapons.

A spokesman for Yemen’s Oil Company said on Friday that Saudi-Emirati aggression coalition seized a new Yemeni ship carrying oil products.

The Spokesman for Yemeni Armed Forces Yahya Saree on Saturday announced that the army managed to shoot down a reconnaissance drone belonging to the Saudi coalition.

"Our armed forces emphasize that they respond to any aggression," he added.

