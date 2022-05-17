Yemen warns Saudi coalition on ceasefire violation

Hussein Al-Azi stressed that, according to UN-brokered ceasefire in Yemen, two flights will be made daily [from Sanaa Airport].

He expressed hope that [Saudi-led coalition] would adhere to this issue, so that the two countries move together with confidence towards restoration of peace and resumption of good neighborliness.

Announcing the arrival of first Yemeni plane at Sanaa International Airport, Yemeni sources announced the first flight from Sanaa Airport to the Jordanian capital of Amman in order to implement the temporary ceasefire agreement.

After six years, Sanaa International Airport in Yemen has been licensed for its first commercial flight since the beginning of humanitarian and military ceasefire.

A two-month humanitarian and military ceasefire under the strict supervision of the United Nations was implemented on April 2 and will end on June 2, 2022. According to the ceasefire, Saudi-led coalition and its allies were supposed to allow Sanaa airport to operate some flights after six years of siege for transporting patients inside Yemen abroad but it was sabotaged for various reasons.

