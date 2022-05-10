Iran, India anti-narcotics police stress more cooperation

The commander of Iran's anti-narcotics police Brigadier-general Majid Karimi held a meeting with General Satya Narayan Pradhan, India's Director-General of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Tehran on Tuesday.

Enhancing the level of bilateral cooperation can undoubtedly lay the ground for sharing police capabilities between the two countries in the field of combating illicit drugs, the Iranian commander said in the meeting.

Gen. Karimi said that Iran's geographical location has made it the most economical transit route for drug traffickers to get their illegal drugs to the European countries, which in turn has caused a lot of problems for Iran in the fight against drug traffickers. He added that Iran plays a major role in combating drug traffickers at an international level.

The Iranian military official also noted that the presence of powers beyond the region in Afghanistan from 2001 under the pretext of fighting narcotics and terrorism increased the production of narcotics in that country by 50 times, adding that studies show that the main financial sources of income for the terrorist groups are from drug trafficking.

He also stressed the need for sharing information and online exchange of information between the two countries' police in the fight against narcotics.

"Holding joint training courses, forming specialized information committees, exchanging knowledge and technology related to indigenous equipment to identify and discover drugs, as well as sharing the latest methods and techniques of hiding drugs by the traffickers, exchanging experiences related to sniffer dogs, etc. can help in uprooting the elements behind drug trafficking to a large extent," Majidi said.

Satya Narayan Pradhan, for his part, admired Iran's efforts in the fight against drug trafficking and said that "We welcome the development of cooperation with the Iranian Anti-Narcotics Police and call for singing a memorandum of understanding on cooperation and the use of the experiences of Iran in the field of combating narcotics in continuation of longstanding joint cooperation between the two countries."

According to the Indian official, the growing trend of narcotics production and the long shared borders that Iran and India have with Afghanistan and Pakistan implies the necessity of constructive interaction between the two countries.

He further expressed gratitude for the Iranian side's hospitality during the visit and said that given the existing capacities between the two countries, the two need to enhance the level of cooperation.

