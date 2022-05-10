Iran exports to African countries grew by 120% last year

Ali Akbar Rezaei said on Tuesday in a seminar entitled “Reviewing the Opportunities in Senegal Market”, which was held through videoconference between the Iranian Ambassador to Senegal and representatives of a number of manufacturers in the Alborz province, and stated that West Africa has a population of about 1.4 million which is a good hub for investing and promoting exports of products of Iran to the African country.

The Islamic Republic of Iran exported $1.2 billion worth of non-oil products to African countries last year, showing a 120% growth as compared to the same period last year.

More than 20 countries including Senegal, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Mali and Guinea are located in West Africa and have good potential and capacities in their trade relations with other countries, he emphasized.

One of the salient goals of this seminar is to familiarize traders, economic activists and members of the Alborz Chamber of Commerce with the capacities and potentials of West Asian countries as a lucrative and attractive target market for the export of Iranian products.

Because of the fact Senegal imports most of its consumer goods and products, ranging from food to machinery, petrochemical industry, petroleum products and other products, it provides a golden opportunity for Iranian companies to export their high-quality products there.

