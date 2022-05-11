Exports of goods from Mazandaran to ECO states grow 107%

Ali Yousefi made the remarks on Wednesday on the sidelines of visit of ambassadors of ECO member states from provincial ports and said that the exports of products from Mazandaran province to ECO member states last year in 1400 ((from Mar. 21, 2021 to Mar. 20, 2022)) showed 107% hike in terms of weight.

He put the total value of trade exchanged between customs offices of Mazandaran province and ECO member states in this period at $425,994.

Of the total value of trade exchanged between customs offices of this northern province and ECO member states, 472,660 tons of goods, valued at $78,371,578, related to the exports made through provincial customs offices to ECO countries.

The volume of goods exported from this province to nine ECO member states last year registered a 107 and 159 percent growth in terms of weight and value respectively as compared to the same period of last year, he continued.

Dairy products, food, kiwi fruit and citrus, wood, chemicals, flowers and plants, sweets and cocoa, plastic products, etc. have been the main products exported from this northern province to ECO member states, Yousefi added.

MA/5487748