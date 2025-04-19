Iran’s Parsa Fallah joins to Oklahoma State basketball

Fallah announced his transfer to Oklahoma State on Friday, marking the fourth Beavers starter to announce their transfer destination, according to TEHRAN TIMES.

Fallah, currently a redshirt junior, started 30 games for OSU this past season in his second season in the program. The 6-9 big man averaged 12.8 points and four rebounds per game, emerging as a key contributor as the season progressed, oregonlive.com reported.

An Iranian national, Fallah played in the FIBA U19 World Cup for his home country, pouring in a pair of 20+ point efforts. He spent his freshman season with Southern Utah before transferring to OSU prior to the 2023/24 season.

MNA