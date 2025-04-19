  1. World
Gaza death toll tops 51,100 as Israeli army kills 92 more

TEHRAN, Apr. 19 (MNA) – Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip killed at least 92 more Palestinians, bringing the death toll from Israel’s genocidal war since October 2023 to 51,157, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

A ministry statement said that 219 more injured people were transferred to hospitals over the last 48 hours, taking the number of injuries to 116,724 in the Israeli onslaught.

“Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added, Anadolu news agency reported.

The Israeli army resumed its deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip on March 18 and has since killed 1,783 people and injured 4,683 others despite a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

