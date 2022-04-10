  1. Culture
Apr 10, 2022, 1:50 PM

‘Black or White' to go on screen in France

‘Black or White' to go on screen in France

TEHRAN, Apr. 10 (MNA) – Directed by Mohammad-Ali Soleimanzadeh, the animated piece ‘Black or White’ will go on screen at the Wonderland cultural event in France.

Organized by André Malraux Cultural Centre and Nancy International Film Festival, the Iranian animation "Black or White" will be screened at the Wonderland event on April 6, 9, and 10, 2022 in Nancy, France.

‘Black or White’ is a production of the Institute for the Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults.

The 12-minute animation is about the relationship between a zebra and a butterfly.

It has experienced many international film festivals in Spain, South Korea, Germany and France.

RHM/5463340

News Code 185535
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/185535/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 4 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News