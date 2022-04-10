‘Black or White' to go on screen in France

Organized by André Malraux Cultural Centre and Nancy International Film Festival, the Iranian animation "Black or White" will be screened at the Wonderland event on April 6, 9, and 10, 2022 in Nancy, France.

‘Black or White’ is a production of the Institute for the Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults.

The 12-minute animation is about the relationship between a zebra and a butterfly.

It has experienced many international film festivals in Spain, South Korea, Germany and France.

