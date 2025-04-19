Iran-Russia ties at historic peak in 500-year relationship

"Fruitful discussions in Russia, where I traveled to deliver a letter by Iran's Supreme Leader to President Putin," Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote on X, publishing a video of his meeting with the Russian president.

"In this critical juncture, Iran and Russia are strategic partners and will continue to be so in pursuit of shared interests & for the good of the two nations and the world," the top diplomat added.

"We are at the apex of collaboration with Russia in the history of our 500-year-old relationship."

MP/