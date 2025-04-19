  1. Politics
Iran's Araghchi says;

Iran-Russia ties at historic peak in 500-year relationship

TEHRAN, Apr. 19 (MNA) – Iran has announced that its current level of cooperation with Russia marks the highest point in five centuries of bilateral relations, highlighting deepening strategic, economic, and political ties between the two nations.

"Fruitful discussions in Russia, where I traveled to deliver a letter by Iran's Supreme Leader to President Putin," Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote on X, publishing a video of his meeting with the Russian president.

"In this critical juncture, Iran and Russia are strategic partners and will continue to be so in pursuit of shared interests & for the good of the two nations and the world," the top diplomat added.

"We are at the apex of collaboration with Russia in the history of our 500-year-old relationship."

