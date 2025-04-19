Baghaei comments on Iran-US talks in Rome

“The duration of the negotiations depends on the process. As far as we are concerned, the Iranian delegation has entered with complete preparedness and will continue as long as we believe the talks are moving in a constructive and purposeful direction,” Esmaeil Baghaei, the spokesman for Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said.

He emphasized that Iran is not in Rome to waste time. “We are fully prepared to move forward in the negotiations to lift the unjust and unlawful sanctions imposed on the Iranian nation, and we are doing so with complete goodwill and seriousness,” he said.

“Our position regarding the framework we are willing to hold talks on is completely clear,” he added.

Baghaei reiterated that Iran’s nuclear program is entirely peaceful, a fact that has been proven repeatedly. “Preserving Iran’s nuclear and technical capabilities is a non-negotiable must in this process,” he stressed.

“We have clearly stated that we are open to cooperation to remove any doubts regarding the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program. However, we also believe that the illegal sanctions imposed on Iran must be lifted in a reliable manner, with guarantees for their practical implementation. Therefore, our stance on both the peaceful nature of the program and the lifting of sanctions is firm, principled, and unchangeable,” he concluded.

MP/IRN channel