Yemen shoots down US MQ-9 drone over Sanaa: Saree

Spokesperson of the Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier General Yahya Saree added that the drone is the second successfully downed by our air defenses within 24 hours, and the sixth this month

Yemen's forces aired footage on Friday they said showed the debris of an American MQ-9 Reaper drone.

The footage showed burning wreckage of what the Yemeni forces described as an MQ-9 Reaper drone shot down in Yemen's capital Sanaa.

Yemen's Ansarullah movement has issued a stern warning to the United States following the deadly airstrike on Ras Isa port, declaring its readiness for the highest level of confrontation.

Yemen’s Ansarullah movement has issued a warning to the United States, describing the recent bloody attack on Ras Isa Port as a war crime and a reflection of Washington’s failure in the region.

Sputnik quoted Ansarullah as saying that the US seeks to escalate pressure on the Yemeni people by targeting the port of Ras Isa in Al Hudaydah.

“The targeting of Ras Isa Port is intended to block the delivery of food and medical aid to the Yemeni people. This war crime reflects the depth of defeat that the American enemy is enduring.”

These US attacks are in retaliation for Yemen’s support for the oppressed Palestinian people, but they will fail to achieve any goals, Ansarullah said, adding that the US aggression will not go unanswered, and they are fully prepared to escalate the confrontation to the highest level with the American enemy.

The US airstrikes on Ras Isa Port have resulted in 245 casualties.

MNA/