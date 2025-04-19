  1. World
  2. North America
Apr 19, 2025, 2:31 PM

Small plane crashes into Nebraska river and kills 3 on board

Small plane crashes into Nebraska river and kills 3 on board

TEHRAN, Apr. 19 (MNA) – Three people died when a small airplane crashed into a river in eastern Nebraska on Friday night, authorities said.

The plane was traveling along the Platte River and crashed into the water south of Fremont at 8:15 p.m., Sgt. Brie Frank of the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said during a news conference.

The bodies of three people were recovered, Frank confirmed, according to ABC news. 

Authorities did not immediately release the identities of the deceased.

The sheriff’s office said the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will oversee the investigation near Fremont, located about 37 miles (59.5 kilometers) west of Omaha.

MA/PR

News ID 230756
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News