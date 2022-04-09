  1. Culture
Apr 10, 2022, 2:00 AM

'Exchange' goes to Riverside International Film Festival

TEHRAN, Apr. 10 (MNA) – Iranian short film 'Exchange' directed by Barzan Rostami will be screened at the Riverside International Film Festival in the Us.

'Exchange' is about people’s irresponsibility in critical situations that compel them to do anything unusual to save their lives.

The Riverside International Film Festival is a non-profit organization. Bringing the best in contemporary international and independent films to the Inland Empire region of Southern California

Annually since 2002, RIFF has brought the best in contemporary international and independent film to the Inland Empire region of Southern California, the fastest growing area in America. 

The festival will be held on April 21-25.

