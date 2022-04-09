'Expediency' to vie at Myrtle Beach Intl. FilmFest. in US

Written and directed by Hossein Darabi, 'Expediency' has been accepted to compete at the 17th edition of the Myrtle Beach International Film Festival which is slated to be held on April 19-23 in the US.

'Expediency' is the first production of Darabi, who was nominated in 7 categories in the 39th Fajr Film Festival and won the honorary diploma for the best director of the first film.

The synopsis of the film read, "The revolution of 1957 has just won. The son of one of the senior officials of the judicial system of the Iranian revolution is arrested in a suspicious conflict that leads to the death of one of the opponents of the revolution. Now the son's case must be pursued in a system in which the father has power ..."

Farhad Ghaemian, Nazanin Farahani, Vahid Rahbani, Mehdi Hosseini-Nia and Majid Nowruzi are among the cast members of the film.

