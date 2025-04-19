  1. Economy
Iran exports $5.2 billion worth of agri. products in one year

TEHRAN, Apr. 19 (MNA) – The Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) has announced that the country exported $5.2 billion worth of agricultural products in the previous Iranian calendar year (ended March 20, 2025).

Iran’s exports of agricultural products between March 21, 2024, and March 20, 2025 have increased 29 percent compared to the previous year’s corresponding period, IRICA added.

In this period, Iran exported 7.6 million worth of agricultural products, registering a 11 percent growth compared to the same period of last year, the report added.

According to the report, Iran’s main export products in this period included types of pistachios, tomatoes and dates.

In addition, Iran exported $185 million worth of saffron to 50 countries of the world, IRICA continued.

The United Arab Emirates |(UAE), Spain and China are three major buyers of the Iranian saffron in this period, the report added.

