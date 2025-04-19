Yemen says ready for highest level of confrontation with US

Yemen’s Ansarullah movement has issued a warning to the United States, describing the recent bloody attack on Ras Isa Port as a war crime and a reflection of Washington’s failure in the region.

Sputnik quoted Ansarullah as saying that the US seeks to escalate pressure on the Yemeni people by targeting the port of Ras Isa in Al Hudaydah.

“The targeting of Ras Isa Port is intended to block the delivery of food and medical aid to the Yemeni people. This war crime reflects the depth of defeat that the American enemy is enduring.”

These US attacks are in retaliation for Yemen’s support for the oppressed Palestinian people, but they will fail to achieve any goals, Ansarullah said, adding that the US aggression will not go unanswered, and they are fully prepared to escalate the confrontation to the highest level with the American enemy.

The US airstrikes on Ras Isa Port have resulted in 245 casualties.

