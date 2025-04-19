Russia claims its forces killed 315 Ukrainian soldiers Sat.

Units from Russia’s Battlegroup Center have wiped out more than 315 Ukrainian troops over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, the battlegroup’s spokesman Alexander Savchuk said.

He added that the enemy lost two tanks, three armored combat vehicles, five motor vehicles and a field artillery gun.

