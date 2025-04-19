  1. World
Apr 19, 2025, 3:21 PM

Russia claims its forces killed 315 Ukrainian soldiers Sat.

TEHRAN, Apr. 19 (MNA) – Russian Units from its Battlegroup Center have killed more than 315 Ukrainian troops over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, a statement by the center said on Saturday.

Units from Russia’s Battlegroup Center have wiped out more than 315 Ukrainian troops over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, the battlegroup’s spokesman Alexander Savchuk said.

He added that the enemy lost two tanks, three armored combat vehicles, five motor vehicles and a field artillery gun.

