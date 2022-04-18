'Orthodontics' praised at Filmfest Dresden in Germany

Directed by Mohammadreza Mayghani, the short film has been appreciated at Germany's Filmfest Dresden which was held on April 5-10.

‘Orthodontics’ focuses on the life of a teenager and the way her appearance influences her relationship with her friends, family, and society.

Maryam Hosseini, Yas Farkhondeh, Arezou Ali, Mehdi Sadr and Yasamin Ebrahimi are the actors of the film.

The short flick has previously participated in the Sundance Film Festival in the US, the Leeds International Film Festival in the UK, the Curtocircuito International Film Festival in Spain, the International Short Film Week Regensburg in Germany and the Short Films Competition at the Cannes Film Festival in France.

Filmfest Dresden is an international short film festival since 1989 based in Dresden, Germany. The focus of the competition is on short feature films and animated films.

