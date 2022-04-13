Over 600 kg of narcotics seized, 3 smugglers arrested in SE

Following the intelligence activities of the police forces of the province, a drug-smuggling band in the southeast of the country were dismantled, said Second Brigadier General Ahmad Taheri on Wednesday.

According to the police chief, the armed gang intended to transport a consignment of illicit drugs from Saravan city to center of the country.

Three smugglers were arrested and two vehicles seized during the operation, he added, saying that more than 651 kilograms of opium were seized from the confiscated vehicles of the smugglers.

