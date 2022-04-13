  1. Politics
Apr 13, 2022, 6:20 PM

Over 600 kg of narcotics seized, 3 smugglers arrested in SE

Over 600 kg of narcotics seized, 3 smugglers arrested in SE

TEHRAN, Apr. 13 (MNA) – The commander of Sistan and Baluchestan police announced the confiscation of over 600 kilograms of illegal drugs during an armed clash between police forces and drug smugglers in Saravan.

Following the intelligence activities of the police forces of the province, a drug-smuggling band in the southeast of the country were dismantled, said Second Brigadier General Ahmad Taheri on Wednesday. 

According to the police chief, the armed gang intended to transport a consignment of illicit drugs from Saravan city to center of the country.

Three smugglers were arrested and two vehicles seized during the operation, he added, saying that more than 651 kilograms of opium were seized from the confiscated vehicles of the smugglers.

ZZ/IRN84714560

News Code 185657
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/185657/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News