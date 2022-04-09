Over 1 ton narcotics seized in Sistan and Balouchestan prov.

Carrying out extensive intelligence measures, the Iranian counter-narcotics police managed to identify and seize the drug consignment which was intended to transfer to the north of the province, Brigadier General Taheri said.

Although the members of the drug trafficking gang fired at the police and tried to flee the scene, the police forces managed to arrest them, he added.

Mover than 1 ton of opium, as well as 94 kg of hashish, were seized during the operation, according to Taheri.

Taheri went on to say that in another operation that was carried out in the province, a vehicle carrying 150 kg of opium was seized and a smuggler was arrested.

