Drug smuggling band dismantled in southern Island of Abu Musa

Mojtaba Ghahremani said on Monday that the forces of Abu Musa naval base launched a successful operation to identify a drug trafficking band in the waters around the island.

They also seized a floating vessel belonging to the smugglers which contained large quantities of industrial narcotics, including 123 kg of crystal, 220,000 psychedelic drugs, more than 10 kg of heroin, and 88 kg of hashish.

The smugglers intended to transport the consignment to the coasts of Hormozgan province, Ghahremani said, adding that fortunately, the drug traffickers failed to achieve their criminal intentions.

