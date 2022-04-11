  1. Politics
Apr 11, 2022, 6:30 PM

Drug smuggling band dismantled in southern Island of Abu Musa

Drug smuggling band dismantled in southern Island of Abu Musa

TEHRAN, Apr. 11 (MNA) – A large shipment of industrial narcotics was discovered in the waters of Abu Musa island in southern Iran, the Chief Justice of Hormozgan province said.

Mojtaba Ghahremani said on Monday that the forces of Abu Musa naval base launched a successful operation to identify a drug trafficking band in the waters around the island.

They also seized a floating vessel belonging to the smugglers which contained large quantities of industrial narcotics, including 123 kg of crystal, 220,000 psychedelic drugs, more than 10 kg of heroin, and 88 kg of hashish.

The smugglers intended to transport the consignment to the coasts of Hormozgan province, Ghahremani said, adding that fortunately, the drug traffickers failed to achieve their criminal intentions.

RHM/IRN84712461

News Code 185576
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/185576/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News