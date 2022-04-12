Intelligence forces seize drugs at Mahirood border crossing

Hassan Rahimizadeh said that Iranian intelligence forces, in collaboration with south Khorasan Province Customs, were able to seize 570 kg of crystal at Mahirood border crossing located along Iran’s eastern border with Afghanistan.

According to him, the drug consignment had been professionally hidden in the trucks entering Iran from the Afghan border.

Iran, which has a 900-kilometer common border with Afghanistan, has been used as the main conduit for smuggling Afghan drugs to narcotics kingpins in Europe.

The country is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs. Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trafficking over the past decades.

RHM/