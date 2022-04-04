Police bust over 8 tons of narcotics in SE Iran

The police commander of Sistan and Baluchistan province announced that the country's police during 157 operations managed to dismantle 4 drug trafficking bands and seize over 8 tons of narcotics in the Nowruz holidays.

According to him, 93 drug traffickers were arrested in different parts of the southeastern province and introduced to the judiciary.

Iran, which has a 900-kilometer common border with Afghanistan, has been used as the main conduit for smuggling Afghan drugs to narcotics kingpins in Europe.

The country is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs. Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trafficking over the past decades.

