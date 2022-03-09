Police bust over 1.5 tons of narcotics in SE Iran

Iranian anti-narcotics police dismantled a team of drug traffickers, who were transporting a large consignment of narcotics from Zahedan city to the central provinces inside the country, after conducting an operation, according to Brigadier General Ahmad Taheri.

During the operation, more than 1.5 tons of naracotics, including 1.2 tons of opium, 282 kg of hashish and 31 kg of heroin, were seized from the drug traffickers, the commander noted.

Two pistols with some ammunition were confiscated by the police, he added.

