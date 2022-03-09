  1. Iran
Police bust over 1.5 tons of narcotics in SE Iran

TEHRAN, Mar. 09 (MNA) – The police commander of Sistan and Baluchistan province said that Iranian anti-narcotics police in the southeastern province arrested the members of a drug-trafficking group and seized more than 1.5 tons of illicit drugs.

Iranian anti-narcotics police dismantled a team of drug traffickers, who were transporting a large consignment of narcotics from Zahedan city to the central provinces inside the country, after conducting an operation, according to Brigadier General Ahmad Taheri.

During the operation, more than 1.5 tons of naracotics, including 1.2 tons of opium, 282 kg of hashish and 31 kg of heroin, were seized from the drug traffickers, the commander noted.

Two pistols with some ammunition were confiscated by the police, he added.

