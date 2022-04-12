Over 1 ton opium seized in Qom

Some 1,208 kilograms of opium have been confiscated by police forces of Qom Province on Monday, said a judicial official in the province.

According to the official, two vehicles have been seized and smugglers arrested and handed over to judiciary officials.

The Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trafficking over the past three decades, despite its high economic and human costs. The war on the drug trade originating from Afghanistan has claimed the lives of nearly 4,000 Iranian police officers over the past four decades. The country has spent more than hundreds of millions of dollars on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab and Central Asian countries.

