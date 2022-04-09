  1. Politics
Apr 9, 2022, 12:00 PM

West seeking war with Russia to dismember it

TEHRAN, Apr. 09 (MNA) – The Western countries are seeking a war with Russia to dismember it and to put an end to the multipolar world, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said.

"The West is coordinating economic, diplomatic and political efforts in the big war against Russia. We say that from Venezuela: they are seeking the war to dismember Russia into parts and put an end to the hopes for the multipolar world," Maduro said on late Friday, according to Sputnik.

The Venezuelan president also described the joint efforts of Western media as an information dictatorship.

Following Russia's attack on Ukraine on February 24, the Western countries strongly condemned the Russian attack on Ukraine calling it an invasion and imposing harsh sanctions on Moscow.

