EU imposes sanctions on Putin’s daughters

The EU included Maria Vorontsova and Katerina Tikhonova in its updated list of individuals facing an assets freeze and travel ban. Two EU officials from different EU member countries spoke Friday on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press.

The move from the European bloc follows a similar move two days earlier by the United States.

But many in the Ukraine government want tougher measures that will have a quicker impact on Russia's military operation in Ukraine.

In addition to sanctions on individuals and members of their families, oligarchs and high-ranking Kremlin officials, the 27-nation bloc also formally approved Friday an embargo on coal imports starting in August, as well as a full transaction ban on four key Russian banks representing 23% of market share in the Russian banking sector.

MA/PR