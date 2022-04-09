Fighting occupying regime Palestinians’ legitimate right

In a statement, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh called such a struggle response to the Israeli regime’s recurrent violations against the holy sites in the occupied city of al-Quds, and the regime’s continuous crimes against the Palestinian people, who are already facing intense instances of deprivation.

The Islamic Republic of Iran backs the Palestinian cause of liberation from Israeli occupation and aggression, the diplomat asserted.

Addressing the recent developments across the occupied territories, Khatibzadeh considered the “racism, crackdown, bloodshed, imprisonment as well as the extensive deprivation, daily denigration, and naked terrorism that is enforced by the apartheid Zionist regime” against Palestinians to be the root cause of the unrest across the occupied territories.

Reiterating Iran’s principled position, Khatibzadeh considered the only means of resolution of the crisis that is engulfing Palestine to be a referendum attended by “all of its original residents.”

The official, meanwhile, called on the international community to help stop the occupying regime’s “savage violations and crimes” across the Palestinian territories.

The comments came two days after a shooting attack killed at least two people and injured eight others in the heart of Tel Aviv.

The attack was conducted, when a Palestinian youth, identified as Ra’ad Fathi Hazem, entered a pub on a crowded main street in the city and began shooting.

The 28-year-old, a resident of the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, was killed by Israeli forces in a pre-dawn firefight near a mosque on the first Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan.

Various Palestinian resistance groups and the Lebanese resistance movement of Hezbollah have hailed the incident as a “heroic operation.”

ZZ/PressTV