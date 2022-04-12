5 Palestinians martyred in Zionists raid on WB in last 48 hrs

The Israeli regime's army on Tuesday announced that its forces have martyred a Palestinian and claimed that he intended to stab a Zionist policeman with a knife.

The Palestinian Red Crescent had earlier announced that 24 Palestinians had been wounded in clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinians in southern Nablus on Monday. Four of the injured were children and members of a family who were taken to a hospital in Nablus for treatment.

Also on Monday morning, a young Palestinian who was wounded during an attack launched by the Zionists on Monday on Jenin was martyred due to the severity of his injuries.

The Zionist forces martyred another Palestinian citizen in western Bethlehem on Monday as well.

Israeli forces also on Tuesday raided the West Bank and arrested 12 Palestinians, including a number of released prisoners.

Clashes between Palestinians and the Zionist forces have risen recently as several martyrdom-seeking operations were launched by the Palestinians and several Israeli forces were killed and injured.

This is while Palestinian resistance groups, reacting to the recent crimes of the Zionist regime in the West Bank, have said that "Comprehensive resistance" is the only deterrent option against the Zionist enemy.

"We believe that armed resistance is the only option that prevents the Zionist regime from continuing to commit crimes against Palestinian citizens in the occupied territories. We will never give up this option," they added.

