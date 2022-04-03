  1. Culture
Iranian documentary to vie at ZagrebDox Intl Doc. FilmFest.

TEHRAN, Apr. 03 (MNA) – The Iranian documentary film “Water, Wind, Soil, Bread” by Mehdi Zamanpour Kiasari will take part in the 18th edition of ZagrebDox, the International Documentary Film Festival.

Directed by Mehdi Zamanpour Kiasari, the Iranian documentary film “Water, Wind, Soil, Bread” is ' is slated to take part in the competitive section of the ZagrebDox festival.

The 25-minute documentary 'Water, Wind, Dust, Bread', which took more than a year to produce, is a delicate narrative of the life of two children named 'Abolfazl' and 'Setayesh' who experience a different life.

The ZagrebDox International Documentary Film Festival has unveiled the full line-up for its 18th edition, which will run from 3-10 April in its usual location of the Kaptol Cinema in Zagreb.

The major documentary event will this year host 86 documentaries across 11 film sections.

A total of 35 movies will be participating in the two official competitions – International and Regional – in an effort to win the festival’s Big Stamp Award, while up-and-coming directors under 35 years of age will also be eligible for the Small Stamp Award.

