Iranian documentary to vie at ZagrebDox Intl Doc. FilmFest.

Directed by Mehdi Zamanpour Kiasari, the Iranian documentary film “Water, Wind, Soil, Bread” is ' is slated to take part in the competitive section of the ZagrebDox festival.

The 25-minute documentary 'Water, Wind, Dust, Bread', which took more than a year to produce, is a delicate narrative of the life of two children named 'Abolfazl' and 'Setayesh' who experience a different life.

The ZagrebDox International Documentary Film Festival has unveiled the full line-up for its 18th edition, which will run from 3-10 April in its usual location of the Kaptol Cinema in Zagreb.

The major documentary event will this year host 86 documentaries across 11 film sections.

A total of 35 movies will be participating in the two official competitions – International and Regional – in an effort to win the festival’s Big Stamp Award, while up-and-coming directors under 35 years of age will also be eligible for the Small Stamp Award.

