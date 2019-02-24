‘Women with Gunpowder Earrings’ goes to 3 European festivals

Iranian documentary ‘Women with Gunpowder Earrings’ directed by Reza Farahmand will take part at the main competition section of 15th edition of ZagrebDox, the International Documentary Film Festival, which will be held in Zagreb, Croatia from February 24 - March 3, 2019.

The Iranian documentary will then participate at the 11th Brussels Film Festival in Belgium, and 21st One World Film Festival in Prague, as the largest human rights film festival in the world.

‘Women with Gunpowder Earrings’ is about Noor Al Helli, an Iraqi female journalist, who covers stories about Syrian and Iraqi women and children in the war against ISIL terrorists.

The documentary has previously won the main award of the 16th Signes de Nuit international film festival in France, and the Best Documentary Award at the 8th ÍRÁN:CI, the Festival of Iranian Films in Prague, Brno and Bratislava.

‘Women with Gunpowder Earrings’ provides a truly honest and arresting portrait of war and its true meaning to the civilians who live every second of their lives in absolute fear, according to ÍRÁN:CI.

