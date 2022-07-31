Iran to hold 2nd IEFF on sustainable economy

Iran will host the second edition of the festival on 8-14 October 2022 in a bid to increase public awareness of the environment.

Entries for the competitive section of the festival must be submitted to the Festival's Executive Headquarters by August 25, 2022.

The cultural event aims to promote environmental issues and sustainable development.

The International Earth Film Festival has been established by the Green Civilization NGO, Ordibeheshte Oudlajan Art and Cultural Complex, and Hashur, a platform providing video-on-demand (VOD) service.

19 features and 17 short documentary films were screened during the first edition of the festival, which ran online from May 15-21, 2021.

AMK/5551832