Baghdad, Najaf airports suspend flights due to dust storm

Dust storms are causing flight disruptions in central Iraq as of April 20. Authorities suspended all flights at Baghdad International Airport (BGW) through April 20 due to bad weather conditions and the lack of visibility caused by the dust storms; flights are likely to resume after weather conditions and visibility improves.

Baghdad International Airport has suspended all outbound and inbound flights until further notice as visibility across the city has significantly decreased, Iraqi state media said, according to Rudaw, adding that flights will resume when the weather improves, local Iraqi media reported on Wednesday.

Najaf airport soon followed the decision and announced the suspension of all flights due to terrible weather conditions.

The dust storms are likely to persist across much of Iraq through at least April 20, with some light dust remaining April 21. Dust storms and low visibility have been reported in Baghdad and Karbala governorates. Reports indicate that dozens of people have been hospitalized due to respiratory problems.

