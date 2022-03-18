Khatibzadeh: Settlement of UK’s debt to Iran not link to any issue

Iran's frozen assets in the UK were restored with dignity and without any connection to any issue, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson said, dismissing claims that the money is in the position of the Swiss government.

The UK owed Iran almost £400 million over an upfront payment made by the former Shah of Iran to Britain to buy 1,750 Chieftain tanks and other military vehicles, Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Thursday.

After the victory of the Islamic Revolution, London would refuse to pay its debt under various pretexts such as sanctions.

After four decades and through an intensive negotiation process, the Islamic Republic of Iran received its frozen asset from the UK government, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson said.

Iran diplomat, Taliban min. discuss resolving border issues

Iranian Deputy Ambassador in Kabul and the Taliban Interior Minister discussed forming a joint border committee to resolve border misunderstandings between Iranian and Afghan border forces.

The two sides discussed issues related to the cultivation and trafficking of narcotics from Afghanistan into Iran, calling for joint cooperation in the fight against drug trafficking.

Amir-Abdollahian to Truss: Tehran ready for final agreement if all of its red lines met

Iran’s foreign minister tells his British counterpart that Tehran is prepared for the conclusion of a final agreement in Vienna if all of its red lines are observed.

“We are closer to the point of arriving at a final agreement more than any other time,” Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told Britain’s Liz Truss over the phone on Wednesday, Press TV reported.

“However, what can turn conclusion of a good and stable agreement into a definite prospect is the United States’ realistic behavior and its refusal from tabling new and wrongful demands,” he said.

Raeisi felicitates Ireland on Independence Day

In a message to the President of the Republic of Ireland, President Raiesi congratulated the anniversary of the country's independence.

In a message to the President of the Republic of Ireland Michael D. Higgins to congratulate the anniversary of the country's independence, President Raiesi wrote, "Relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Ireland have always been friendly and based on mutual respect."

He also expressed hope that the positive attitude of the officials of the two countries will lead to the further growth and development of relations between the two countries.

Tehran derby ended in stalemate

ehran derby between Persepolis and Esteghlal football teams ended in a 1-1 stalemate here on Thursday.

Ali Nemati gave Persepolis a lead in the 40th minute with a header in the match held in front of about 20,000 fans at the Azadi Stadium.

Esteghlal substitute Rudy Gestede equalized the match with a header in the 81st minute.

