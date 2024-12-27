WHO chief survives Israeli attack on Yemen airport

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a post on X that he was just meters away from the attack on Sana’a airport on Thursday.

“As we were about to board our flight from Sana’a … the airport came under aerial bombardment. One of our plane’s crew members was injured,” he said.

“The air traffic control tower, the departure lounge – just a few meters from where we were – and the runway were damaged,” he said, adding that he and his colleagues were safe, Al Jazeera reported.

The Saba news agency said that three people were killed in the strikes on the airport and another three were killed after Israel hit the key port city of Hodeidah, while 40 others were wounded in Israeli attacks.

